Quebecers are far more stressed about social isolation than the rest of Canada

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, October 20, Canadians’ biggest sources of stress related to COVID-19 are when the pandemic will end/how bad it will get (17%), social isolation/being unable to socialize/see friends and family (16%), and worries about their family’s health and safety (15%). Quebec was the province whose respondents scored the highest in any category; social isolation, not seeing friends or family, or going out to socialize was the number one cause of stress for 28% of Quebecers (compared to 16% for all Canadians).

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from October 16 to 18, 2020, with 1,512 Canadians and 1,001 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

