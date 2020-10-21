Quebec’s response to the N-word scandal doubles down on offensiveness

We should be listening to the students and academics (of colour).

As the scandal over the suspension of University of Ottawa professor Verushka Lieutenant-Duval for using the N-word in (Zoom) class continues to spark reactions across Canada, nowhere is the conversation more heated than in Quebec.

«La coalition Anglado-Bock-Côtiste ou la grande alliance nationale pour la liberté d'expression» pic.twitter.com/SuHovXmMY3 — La Joute (@La_Joute) October 20, 2020 TVA’s La Joute featured one in a series of all-white panels about the N-word scandal on Quebec TV this week

As fellow professors and U of Ottawa students circulate petitions and letters defending their sides of the debate, Quebec Premier François Legault and a series of all-white panels on local evening news shows have defended the professor and slammed political correctness and cancel culture. Legault went so far as to vilify the students for the “violent words” used by some to criticize the professor on social media — while defending her use of a word with deeply injurious historical significance.

“I don’t think that certain words should be forbidden,” Legault said yesterday. “I understand that we don’t want to hurt people using certain words, but obviously we have to look at the context in which words are used. I really cannot understand the decision from the dean of the university to remove and blame the professor and to let some student groups utter violent words on social media. Universities must be places where we can debate freedom of speech. What happened is a huge slippery slope that’s quite concerning — it’s as if we would have a censorship police.”

In a rare case of a non-white politician defending the prof (not to mention a rare case of there being a non-white politician in Quebec), the part Haitian leader of Quebec’s Liberal party Dominique Anglade actually used the word (the French version) to underline her defence of freedom of speech.

More relevant and interesting than some of these hot takes from politicians and media pundits in Quebec is the stance of actual U of Ottawa students and academics (of colour), notably law student Hannan Mohamud:

Portraying the use of the N-word as an issue of a ‘monitored freedom’ when that freedom does not extend to Black students is an abhorrent way in normalizing bigotry. Which manifests into hate filled graffiti.



Solidarity with my Black folk at @uOttawa https://t.co/ALjIbFEeDH — Hannan Mohamud (@hannan_mohamud) October 20, 2020

Absolutely disgusting.



Despite @uocommonlaw’s own dean calling out racism in zoom classes…. the same behaviour isn’t reflected throughout the university.



Normalizing bigotry doesn’t make education accessible @uOttawa https://t.co/YAwKsY7Fkw — Hannan Mohamud (@hannan_mohamud) October 18, 2020 Hannan Mohamud on the University of Ottawa n-word scandal

University of Ottawa assistant professor Philippe M. Frowd provided more context and commentary on the N-word scandal.

Black prof here, with some views n the 'n-word' controversy at uOttawa. Not sure if Twitter is a hospitable place for these very tentative ideas, but it's better than keeping them in my head. — Philippe M. Frowd (@PhilippeMFrowd) October 19, 2020

Is it judicious to discuss the n-word in a university classroom? It might be, but the contexts are so limited that there's risk in probing them. It may be more justified when discussing a major work of literature versus, say, repeating the mundane words of a racist politician. — Philippe M. Frowd (@PhilippeMFrowd) October 19, 2020

A university is an institution in society, a society in which racism is persistent. Visions of the university as a kind of boxing ring of ideas miss the mark — that’s not how ideas work or circulate, and not everyone can take the same punches. This is not opposite to ac. freedom. — Philippe M. Frowd (@PhilippeMFrowd) October 19, 2020

In the wake of open letters circulating, don’t be lured into an anglo-franco fight about who is the better (non-)racist. I see some accounts on here hijacking a discussion about race/education to try and score points with the same old prejudices they had well before all this. — Philippe M. Frowd (@PhilippeMFrowd) October 19, 2020 Philippe M. Frowd on the University of Ottawa n-word scandal

