For the latest region map of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Montreal, Quebec and across Canada, please click here. For a list of COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood in Montreal, please visit our Montreal update.
UPDATED October 2 2020 at 11:36 a.m.: The latest COVID-19 update from Santé Quebéc has 76,273 cases of Coronavirus reported across the province, including 34,412 cases in Montreal. Please note that numbers below reflect the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases across the province as of October 1, 2020 at 4 p.m.
The following are the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases by region across Quebec:
Bas-Saint-Laurent 342
Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean 447
Capitale-Nationale 4,448
Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec 2,518
Estrie 1,835
Montreal 34,412
Outaouais 1,423
Abitibi-Témiscamingue 208
Côte-Nord 152
Nord-du-Québec 9
Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine 410
Chaudière-Appalaches 1,464
Laval 7,325
Lanaudière 5,345
Laurentides 4,874
Montérégie 10,982
Nunavik 21
Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James 13
Outside Quebec 43
Region to be determined 2
There have been 5,857 deaths from COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec.
