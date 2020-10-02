Montreal Quebec cases Covid-19 map coronavirus region
News

There are 34,412 cases of COVID-19 in Montreal: Quebec update

by CultMTL

76,273 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the province according to Santé Quebéc.

For the latest number of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) for Quebec, and by province and territory in Canada, please visit our active cases update. For the latest region map of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Montreal, Quebec and across Canada, please click here. For a list of COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood in Montreal, please visit our Montreal update.

UPDATED October 2 2020 at 11:36 a.m.: The latest COVID-19 update from Santé Quebéc has 76,273 cases of Coronavirus reported across the province, including 34,412 cases in Montreal. Please note that numbers below reflect the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases across the province as of October 1, 2020 at 4 p.m.

The following are the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases by region across Quebec:

Bas-Saint-Laurent 342

Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean 447

Capitale-Nationale 4,448

Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec 2,518

Estrie 1,835

Montreal 34,412

Outaouais 1,423

Abitibi-Témiscamingue 208

Côte-Nord 152

Nord-du-Québec 9

Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine 410

Chaudière-Appalaches 1,464

Laval 7,325

Lanaudière 5,345

Laurentides 4,874

Montérégie 10,982

Nunavik 21

Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James 13

Outside Quebec 43

Region to be determined 2

There have been 5,857 deaths from COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec.

Please visit our News section for more updates on COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

For the latest number of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) for Quebec, and for all provinces and territories in Canada, please visit our active cases update.

For the latest COVID-19 / Coronavirus info and statistics for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including their latest map of cases in Montreal, Quebec and Canadaplease also click here.

* Please note that the above map reflects the regions in Quebec with cases of COVID-19 / Coronavirus, including Montreal and Laval.

Cases of COVID-19 in Montreal (Quebec region update)

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.