76,273 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the province according to Santé Quebéc.

UPDATED October 2 2020 at 11:36 a.m.: The latest COVID-19 update from Santé Quebéc has 76,273 cases of Coronavirus reported across the province, including 34,412 cases in Montreal. Please note that numbers below reflect the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases across the province as of October 1, 2020 at 4 p.m.

The following are the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases by region across Quebec:

Bas-Saint-Laurent 342

Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean 447

Capitale-Nationale 4,448

Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec 2,518

Estrie 1,835

Montreal 34,412

Outaouais 1,423

Abitibi-Témiscamingue 208

Côte-Nord 152

Nord-du-Québec 9

Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine 410

Chaudière-Appalaches 1,464

Laval 7,325

Lanaudière 5,345

Laurentides 4,874

Montérégie 10,982

Nunavik 21

Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James 13

Outside Quebec 43

Region to be determined 2

There have been 5,857 deaths from COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec.

Cases of COVID-19 in Montreal (Quebec region update)