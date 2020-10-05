Quebec just recorded its highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases, at 1,191

Santé Québec announced today that there have been 6 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total to 5,884. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 1,191 to 79,650. Santé Québec also confirmed 876 new recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 66,180. There are still 7,586 active cases of COVID-19 across Quebec, including 361 hospitalizations and 62 people in intensive care. For a list of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec, and across Canada by province and territory, please click here.

