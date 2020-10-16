A beautiful photo during a trying time for the arts.

Ste-Catherine Street lights up in red in support of the arts in Montreal

Quartier des Spectacles has shared a photo of Ste-Catherine Street lit up in red in support of LightUpLive, the initiative that encourages art venues in Montreal and across Canada to illuminate their facades in recognition of the million Canadians in the performing arts sector who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. The arts sector in the city is still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more on the LightUpLive initiative, please visit their website.

“Sainte-Catherine put on her red dress in support of the performing arts!”

