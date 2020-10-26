À La Ô Terre is the band’s first album on Thee Oh Sees’ label Castle Face Records.

PREVIEW: Montreal’s Population II are releasing a new album on Oct. 30

Since mid-September, the Montreal band Population II has been teasing their forthcoming album À La Ô Terre with the singles “Introspection” and “Il eut un silence dans le ciel,” tracks blending rock ’n’ roll (and psych, and punk) with free jazz and linear rhythms.

Produced by Emmanuel Ethier (Corridor, Chocolat, Jonathan Personne), À La Ô Terre is coming out this Friday, Oct. 30, via Thee Oh Sees’ label Castle Face Records. This more high-profile release follows the independent self-titled Population II album in 2017 and 2018’s II – Onisme.

Listen to the first two singles from À La Ô Terre here:

For more about Population II, please visit their Bandcamp page.

