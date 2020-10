A premiere of the second LP by the Montreal producer, to be released by Lisbon Lux Records on Oct. 30.

LISTEN: Miami Beach Witches, the new album by Das Mörtal

Montreal producer Das Mörtal (aka Cristóbal Cortes) is releasing his second album Miami Beach Witches via local label Lisbon Lux tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 30. With its dark synthwave tones and references to the occult and pagan rites, Halloween weekend is pretty perfect timing.

Listen to the Cult MTL premiere of Miami Beach Witches here:

For more about Das Mörtal, please visit his page on the Lisbon Lux Records website.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.