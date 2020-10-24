New Tom Ford designer face masks come in 11 beautiful colours

Designer Tom Ford has just launched a collection of face masks, now available via the brand’s website. The masks, which retail for $95 and come in two sizes (small and large), are made of smooth and soft interlock jersey knit and feature a jacquard Tom Ford logo down the middle. The ear loops are elastic and the nose piece is adjustable.

The Tom Ford face masks come in 11 different colours, and they’re all pretty sweet. Some of the standard colours include black, white (which Tom Ford calls chalk) and pink; there are also some more unique colours like clover, pecan, rose nude, asphalt, hyacinth (a beautiful blue) and caramel. Check out some of our favourites below.

Tom Ford face mask in black

Tom Ford face mask in clover

Tom Ford designer face mask in rose nude

Tom Ford face mask in aurora pink

Tom Ford face mask in hyacinth

Tom Ford face mask in asphalt

For more on the designer face masks, please visit the Tom Ford website.

