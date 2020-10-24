tom ford designer face masks mask colours
Style

New Tom Ford designer face masks come in 11 beautiful colours

by CultMTL

Available now.

Designer Tom Ford has just launched a collection of face masks, now available via the brand’s website. The masks, which retail for $95 and come in two sizes (small and large), are made of smooth and soft interlock jersey knit and feature a jacquard Tom Ford logo down the middle. The ear loops are elastic and the nose piece is adjustable.

The Tom Ford face masks come in 11 different colours, and they’re all pretty sweet. Some of the standard colours include black, white (which Tom Ford calls chalk) and pink; there are also some more unique colours like clover, pecan, rose nude, asphalt, hyacinth (a beautiful blue) and caramel. Check out some of our favourites below.

tom ford designer face masks mask colours black
Tom Ford face mask in black
tom ford designer face masks mask colours clover
Tom Ford face mask in clover
tom ford designer face masks mask colours rose nude
Tom Ford designer face mask in rose nude
tom ford designer face masks mask colours aurora pink
Tom Ford face mask in aurora pink
tom ford designer face masks mask colours hyacinth
Tom Ford face mask in hyacinth
tom ford designer face masks mask colours asphalt
Tom Ford face mask in asphalt

For more on the designer face masks, please visit the Tom Ford website.

For more style coverage, please visit the Style section.

Posted in Style
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.