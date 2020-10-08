Netflix is increasing its prices in Canada

Netflix Canada has announced that its Standard monthly plan is going up in price by $1 to $14.99 and the Premium plan by $2 to $18.99. The cost for its basic plan remains unchanged at $9.99. Netflix has said that the increase in price in Canada will allow them to improve the user experience of their platform, and invest in more content. The prices are expected to come into effect within 30 days as the billing cycle renews for subscribers.

