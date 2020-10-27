PHI Centre’s Sonication Fest streams 2 nights of great music this weekend

Watch live sets filmed on the Old Montreal art space’s rooftop over the summer, for free.

As part of the Connected Through Art Initiative, PHI Centre will stream the Sonication series — live sets by indie pop, hip hop, Afrobeat and art-rock bands and solo acts that are mostly from Montreal (with a few from other parts of Quebec and Canada) — filmed at the Old Montreal art space over the summer. Whereas some of the Sonication events held over the summer were ticketed, Sonication Fest is “a free online gathering.” Here is the complete schedule:

Friday, Oct. 30

8 p.m .: Narcy

9 p.m .: Pierre Kwenders

10 p.m .: Random Recipe

11 p.m .: MUTEK with Boogieman and Samito (with the participation of Danica Olders)

Saturday, Oct. 31

4 p.m .: Hanorah

7 p.m .: Sarahmée

8 p.m .: Jesse Mac Cormack

9 p.m .: Lydia Képinski

11 p.m .: MUTEK with SoftCoreSoft (with the participation of TiND)

For more information and to watch Sonication Fest, pleas visit the PHI Centre website.

