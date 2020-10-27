Sonication Fest

Roy Woods and Jesse Mac Cormack

PHI Centre’s Sonication Fest streams 2 nights of great music this weekend

Watch live sets filmed on the Old Montreal art space’s rooftop over the summer, for free.

As part of the Connected Through Art Initiative, PHI Centre will stream the Sonication series — live sets by indie pop, hip hop, Afrobeat and art-rock bands and solo acts that are mostly from Montreal (with a few from other parts of Quebec and Canada) — filmed at the Old Montreal art space over the summer. Whereas some of the Sonication events held over the summer were ticketed, Sonication Fest is “a free online gathering.” Here is the complete schedule:

Friday, Oct. 30

  • 8 p.m .: Narcy
  • 9 p.m .: Pierre Kwenders
  • 10 p.m .: Random Recipe
  • 11 p.m .: MUTEK with Boogieman and Samito (with the participation of Danica Olders)

Saturday, Oct. 31

  • 4 p.m .: Hanorah
  • 7 p.m .: Sarahmée
  • 8 p.m .: Jesse Mac Cormack
  • 9 p.m .: Lydia Képinski
  • 11 p.m .: MUTEK with SoftCoreSoft (with the participation of TiND)

For more information and to watch Sonication Fest, pleas visit the PHI Centre website.

