Billie Eilish Where Do We Go Livestream by Moment Factory
Arts

Montreal’s Moment Factory created incredible visuals for Billie Eilish livestream

by CultMTL

“We transformed the artist’s stage into a truly innovative experience, bringing the universe of Billie’s music to life!”

In lieu of the massive world tour that Billie Eilish had planned this year, the U.S. alt-pop superstar has been working with Montreal company Moment Factory on the spectacular Where Do We Go Livestream, which was performed in L.A. on Saturday, Oct. 24 (accessible via $30 tickets).

According to a thorough review of the event by Consequence of Sound, after a pre-show chat with guests that included Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Jameela Jamil and Steve Carrell, Eilish and her bandmates Finneas O’Connell and Andrew Marshall performed on a 60 x 24-foot stage, surrounded by 100 x 24-foot 360 LED screens, as designed and directed by Moment Factory. The Montreal company has previously worked with the likes of Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Arcade Fire and Nine Inch Nails.

“We’re proud to have provided both the Show Direction & Creative Direction for Billie Eilish’s live performance using Extended Reality technology in an absolute 100% all LIVE endeavour. Pushing the live boundaries of XR tech, in collaboration with @xr.studios, we transformed the artist’s stage into a truly innovative experience, bringing the universe of Billie’s music to life!”

—Moment Factory
Moment Factory on working with Billie Eilish on the Where Do We Go Livestream

Watch an excerpt from the show here:

Billie Eilish Where Do We Go Livestream

For more about Moment Factory, please visit their website.

