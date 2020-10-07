Montreal might honour Oscar Peterson by renaming Place des Festivals

Following commendable attempts to rename the Lionel Groulx metro station after legendary Montreal jazz pianist Oscar Peterson garnered over 25,000 signatures on a petition but no further traction, Ensemble Montréal — the official opposition party in city hall — is pushing to rename Place des Festivals in Peterson’s honour instead. His widow approves of the “Place Oscar Peterson” project. According to a report in La Presse, the motion will be presented and debated at a municipal council meeting on Oct. 19.
For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.