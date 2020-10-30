Montreal providing an additional 50,000 flu vaccines in November

The shots will be available at hospitals and clinics across the city.

In a press conference this morning, Montreal public health director Mylène Drouin and Sonia Bélanger, the head of the CIUSSS Centre-Sud, announced that 50,000 more flu vaccines will be made available at hospitals and clinics come Nov. 1. Demand is particularly high this year as people seek to fortify themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic — and to reduce the need to get tested for COVID-19 by contracting other illnesses with similar symptoms. Many CLSCs and pharmacies have been overwhelmed with vaccine appointments this month.

Bélanger said that the additional flu vaccines will be spread across the CIUSSS hospital system in Montreal.

For more information about where to get a flu shot in Montreal, consult the Clic Santé website on or after Nov. 1.

