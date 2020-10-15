Montreal COVID-19 update: October cases by neighbourhood

The latest stats for the city, with total and new cases by borough.

According to the latest update by Santé Montréal, there are 38,427 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal as of 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, with 296 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. Santé Québec is reporting 969 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood below:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYS NUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC Ahuntsic–Cartierville 18 240 178.8 3,013 2,244.4 Anjou < 5 92 215.0 936 2,187.1 Baie-D’Urfé < 5 < 5 n.p. 35 * 915.5 Beaconsfield < 5 17 88.0 92 476.1 Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 50 448 269.0 3,163 1,899.5 Côte-Saint-Luc 12 141 434.5 793 2,443.9 Dollard-des-Ormeaux < 5 71 145.2 619 1,265.9 Dorval 0 16 84.3 239 1,259.2 Hampstead 5 33 473.3 114 1,634.9 Kirkland < 5 23 114.1 175 868.4 Lachine < 5 53 119.1 809 1,818.4 LaSalle 9 103 134.0 1,514 1,970.0 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève < 5 22 119.5 266 1,444.6 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 25 245 180.1 3,019 2,219.5 Montréal-Est 0 8 n.p. 61 1,584.4 Montréal-Nord 18 262 311.0 3,215 3,816.7 Montréal-Ouest < 5 5 n.p. 42 831.7 Mont-Royal < 5 30 148.0 350 1,726.2 Outremont 0 79 329.8 537 2,241.8 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 8 126 181.8 792 1,142.9 Plateau-Mont-Royal 10 201 193.3 1,592 1,530.8 Pointe-Claire 7 32 102.0 283 901.8 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 13 229 214.5 2,735 2,562.2 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 12 221 158.3 2,253 1,614.0 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue 0 6 n.p. 26 * 524.4 Saint-Laurent 29 263 266.1 1,660 1,679.7 Saint-Léonard 12 189 241.4 1,635 2,088.0 Senneville 0 < 5 n.p. < 5 n.p. Sud-Ouest 10 156 199.6 1,373 1,756.9 Verdun < 5 90 130.0 1,209 1,746.4 Ville-Marie 12 245 274.8 1,635 1,833.6 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 27 347 241.2 3,090 2,148.0 Westmount < 5 17 83.7 250 1,230.8 Territory to be confirmed -2 139 – 899 – Montreal total 296 4,153 201.0 38,427 1,860.3

For the daily COVID-19 update for Montreal, please visit the Santé Montréal website. For province-wide stats, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.