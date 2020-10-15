Montreal COVID-19 update new cases
Montreal COVID-19 update: October cases by neighbourhood

The latest stats for the city, with total and new cases by borough.

According to the latest update by Santé Montréal, there are 38,427 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal as of 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, with 296 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. Santé Québec is reporting 969 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood below:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITYNUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURSNUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYSRATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYSNUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMICCUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC
Ahuntsic–Cartierville18240178.83,0132,244.4
Anjou< 592215.09362,187.1
Baie-D’Urfé< 5< 5n.p.35* 915.5
Beaconsfield< 51788.092476.1
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce50448269.03,1631,899.5
Côte-Saint-Luc12141434.57932,443.9
Dollard-des-Ormeaux< 571145.26191,265.9
Dorval01684.32391,259.2
Hampstead533473.31141,634.9
Kirkland< 523114.1175868.4
Lachine< 553119.18091,818.4
LaSalle9103134.01,5141,970.0
L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève< 522119.52661,444.6
Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve25245180.13,0192,219.5
Montréal-Est08n.p.611,584.4
Montréal-Nord18262311.03,2153,816.7
Montréal-Ouest< 55n.p.42831.7
Mont-Royal< 530148.03501,726.2
Outremont079329.85372,241.8
Pierrefonds–Roxboro8126181.87921,142.9
Plateau-Mont-Royal10201193.31,5921,530.8
Pointe-Claire732102.0283901.8
Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles13229214.52,7352,562.2
Rosemont–La Petite Patrie12221158.32,2531,614.0
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue06n.p.26* 524.4
Saint-Laurent29263266.11,6601,679.7
Saint-Léonard12189241.41,6352,088.0
Senneville0< 5n.p.< 5n.p.
Sud-Ouest10156199.61,3731,756.9
Verdun< 590130.01,2091,746.4
Ville-Marie12245274.81,6351,833.6
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension27347241.23,0902,148.0
Westmount< 51783.72501,230.8
Territory to be confirmed-2139899
Montreal total2964,153201.038,4271,860.3

For the daily COVID-19 update for Montreal, please visit the Santé Montréal website. For province-wide stats, please visit the Santé Québec website.

