Montreal COVID-19 update: October cases by neighbourhood

According to the latest update from Santé Montréal, there are 39,396 active cases of COVID-19 in Montreal as of 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, with 193 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. Santé Québec is reporting that there is a total of 1,038 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood below:
|BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY
|NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS
|NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS
|RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYS
|NUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC
|CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC
|Ahuntsic–Cartierville
|7
|210
|156.4
|3,059
|2,278.7
|Anjou
|5
|79
|184.6
|959
|2,240.9
|Baie-D’Urfé
|0
|< 5
|n.p.
|35
|* 915.5
|Beaconsfield
|< 5
|15
|77.6
|98
|507.1
|Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce
|17
|429
|257.6
|3,250
|1,951.7
|Côte-Saint-Luc
|< 5
|121
|372.9
|815
|2,511.7
|Dollard-des-Ormeaux
|6
|73
|149.3
|644
|1,317.0
|Dorval
|< 5
|19
|100.1
|246
|1,296.1
|Hampstead
|< 5
|33
|473.3
|120
|1,720.9
|Kirkland
|< 5
|34
|168.7
|187
|928.0
|Lachine
|5
|62
|139.4
|831
|1,867.9
|LaSalle
|9
|114
|148.3
|1,554
|2,022.0
|L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève
|0
|22
|119.5
|271
|1,471.8
|Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
|12
|212
|155.9
|3,073
|2,259.2
|Montréal-Est
|0
|6
|n.p.
|62
|1,610.4
|Montréal-Nord
|10
|234
|277.8
|3,276
|3,889.2
|Montréal-Ouest
|0
|6
|n.p.
|43
|851.5
|Mont-Royal
|< 5
|38
|187.4
|365
|1,800.2
|Outremont
|< 5
|56
|233.8
|545
|2,275.2
|Pierrefonds–Roxboro
|5
|104
|150.1
|819
|1,181.9
|Plateau-Mont-Royal
|< 5
|132
|126.9
|1,620
|1,557.7
|Pointe-Claire
|0
|29
|92.4
|289
|921.0
|Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles
|5
|201
|188.3
|2,799
|2,622.2
|Rosemont–La Petite Patrie
|13
|201
|144.0
|2,317
|1,659.9
|Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
|0
|6
|n.p.
|27
|* 544.6
|Saint-Laurent
|26
|277
|280.3
|1,743
|1,763.7
|Saint-Léonard
|5
|179
|228.6
|1,673
|2,136.5
|Senneville
|0
|< 5
|n.p.
|< 5
|n.p.
|Sud-Ouest
|12
|125
|159.9
|1,407
|1,800.4
|Verdun
|< 5
|86
|124.2
|1,243
|1,795.5
|Ville-Marie
|7
|181
|203.0
|1,676
|1,879.6
|Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension
|16
|328
|228.0
|3,192
|2,218.9
|Westmount
|< 5
|13
|64.0
|252
|1,240.6
|Territory to be confirmed
|11
|92
|–
|903
|–
|Montreal total
|193
|3,720
|180.1
|39,396
|1,907.2
For the daily COVID-19 update for Montreal, please visit the Santé Montréal website. For province-wide stats, please visit the Santé Québec website.
