The Montreal Canadiens have joined the effort in encouraging Canadians to download the COVID Alert contact tracing app, which as of October 5, became active in Quebec. In a statement retweeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (with a Go Habs Go!), the Habs wrote, “Just like on the ice, we all need to work as a team to beat COVID-19. Be a team player and get the app.” If you haven’t already downloaded the app, you can do so here.

Just like on the ice, we all need to work as a team to beat #COVID19



Be a team player and #GetTheApp — Canadiens M🎃ntréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 27, 2020 Montreal Canadiens endorse COVID Alert app: “Be a team player”

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section .