Montreal’s C2 conference holding an online fall edition Oct. 19 to 30

The annual Montreal business conference C2 is holding a special virtual fall edition this year called C2 Online from Oct. 19 to 30. The programming, which is viewable live and by VOD for the duration of the conference, features speakers such as Black Lives Matter movement co-founder Patrisse Cullors, author Malcolm Gladwell and actress/activists Jane Fonda and Jameela Jamil, all speaking around the theme of “resilience.”

“The world has changed, and chances are your business has as well. Challenging times demand creative solutions.” Organizers of C2 Online

On Oct. 30, a special event called le Forum Québec Electrique will feature a discussion (presented by the provincial government and Propulsion Québec) about “the electrification of transportation, sustainable mobility, the green economy and the future of cities.” The program also includes culinary challenges, an emerging entrepreneur contest and live sets by Montreal musicians and bands including Random Recipe and Kallitechnis.

For the complete C2 Online program, and to buy a ticket ($209), please visit the C2 website.

