Legault meets with Atikamekw chiefs, asks all Quebecers to help fight racism

Quebec Premier François Legault met earlier today with the Atikamekw chiefs to discuss the death of Joyce Echaquan, an Atikamekw woman who filmed her mistreatment by nurses and staff at a Joliette hospital before her death last Monday. In a statement, Legault suggested that progress was made in the meeting, and that measures would be put in place to help fight racism in Quebec.

“I had a good meeting today with the Atikamekw chiefs. We agreed to speed up the meetings in order to put in place, as quickly as possible, measures to combat racism. It is high time to act. I need the support of all Quebecers to fight racism. The First Nations were here before us. They helped build Quebec. All human beings are equal!” –Premier François Legault

Quebec Premier François Legault met with the Atikamekw chiefs to discuss the death of Joyce Echaquan

