Trudeau comments on vigils for missing, murdered Indigenous women

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement earlier in support of today’s Sisters in Spirit vigils, which honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and LGBTQ+ and Two-Spirit peoples. Trudeau also reminded Canadians of the support line for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, as well as the Wellness Help Line for mental health.

“For far too long, we have failed Indigenous women and girls. To the loved ones of those who are missing or have been murdered and the survivors, we stand with you. This ongoing national tragedy must end, and we won’t stop working with you until it does.” –Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

➡️ Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Support Line: 1-844-413-6649



➡️ Hope for Wellness Help Line and Chat: 1-855-242-3310 and https://t.co/vodd87pfNZ https://t.co/3GFeAaW2Kx — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 4, 2020 Justin Trudeau comments on Sisters in Spirit vigils for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and LGBTQ+ and Two-Spirit peoples

