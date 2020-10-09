just for laughs 2020 schedule day 1
Just for Laughs starts today! Here’s the schedule for Day 1

It all starts at 5:15 p.m.

Just for Laughs starts today — check out our recommendations here, and the full schedule below for the first day.

5:15 p.m. conversations with funny people featuring kevin hart and judd apatow

6 p.m. keynote with gina yashere, moderated by wanda sykes

6 p.m. Tooning Out the News panel presented by CBS All Access, moderated by Olivia Nuzzi

6 p.m. LOL presents: now what?! comedy and touring irl

6:30 p.m. new faces: creators, moderated by samata narra

7 p.m. special screening of notebooks featuring owen smith

7 p.m. Variety’s legend and groundbreaker jo koy, moderated by jenelle riley

8 p.m. conversations with funny people featuring tituss burgess, moderated by yvette nicole brown

8 p.m. quake’s house featuring earthquake

8 p.m. conversations with funny people featuring kenya barris, moderated by maurice williams

9 p.m. eat my shorts

9 p.m. comedy in color

9 p.m. conversations with funny people featuring sarah cooper, moderated by tig notaro

10 p.m. conversations with funny people featuring trixie mattel and nicole byer

For the complete schedule for tomorrow, Day 2, and for the full programming info, please visit the Just for Laughs website.

