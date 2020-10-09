Just for Laughs starts today! Here’s the schedule for Day 1

Just for Laughs starts today — check out our recommendations here, and the full schedule below for the first day.
Just for Laughs Schedule Day 1
5:15 p.m. conversations with funny people featuring kevin hart and judd apatow
6 p.m. keynote with gina yashere, moderated by wanda sykes
6 p.m. Tooning Out the News panel presented by CBS All Access, moderated by Olivia Nuzzi
6 p.m. LOL presents: now what?! comedy and touring irl
6:30 p.m. new faces: creators, moderated by samata narra
7 p.m. special screening of notebooks featuring owen smith
7 p.m. Variety’s legend and groundbreaker jo koy, moderated by jenelle riley
8 p.m. conversations with funny people featuring tituss burgess, moderated by yvette nicole brown
8 p.m. quake’s house featuring earthquake
8 p.m. conversations with funny people featuring kenya barris, moderated by maurice williams
9 p.m. eat my shorts
9 p.m. comedy in color
9 p.m. conversations with funny people featuring sarah cooper, moderated by tig notaro
10 p.m. conversations with funny people featuring trixie mattel and nicole byer
