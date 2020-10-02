Just for Laughs is one week away!

The 100 per cent virtual, 100 per cent free 2020 edition of Just for Laughs is only a week away, and given that the citizens of Montreal are significantly restricted by COVID-19 red-zone closures, boy do we need it. The comedy festival will play out on Oct. 9 and 10, and this week the full, star-studded line-up was announced.

Kevin Hart, Judd Apatow, Chelsea Handler, Cedric the Entertainer, Roy Wood Jr., Jimmy Carr, Gina Yashere, Ronny Chieng, Tig Notaro, Wanda Sykes, Bobby Lee and Alonzo Bodden are among the newly announced names, adding to a list of roughly 100 comics performing or appearing in conversation as part of Just for Laughs 2020. Previously announced names include Hannah Gadsby, Jo Koy, Howie Mandel, Kenya Barris, Sarah Cooper, Amber Ruffin, Tituss Burgess, Nicole Byer, Trixie Mattel, Jenny Hagel, Deanne Smith, the top four finalists of Canada’s Drag Race and Andy Kindler.

As explained in a press release, here is how and when the streaming content on the Just for Laughs site will work:

“The Festival will have multiple virtual comedy rooms that will be running simultaneously, starting at Friday at 5:15 p.m. EDT/ 2:15 p.m. PDT and Saturday at 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PDT, allowing fans to do what they love to do best and digitally club-hop from room to room. Featuring original comedy content, each show will remain on the website via video on demand until Sunday, Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. This will optimize all comedy fans’ experiences, allowing them to catch performances from all of their favourite artists.”

For the complete Just for Laughs 2020 schedule and to tune in on Oct. 9 and 10, please visit the festival’s website.

