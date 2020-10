One of the most beautiful photos of Montreal we’ve ever seen.

Montreal is a beautiful city year-round, but because of the changing colours of the trees, of which there are plenty, the city pops even more at this time of year. Montreal photographer Steve Walsh captured an incredible photo of Mount Royal with downtown in the background. Taken using a drone three years ago, we think it’s one of the most beautiful fall photos of Montreal we’ve ever seen.

