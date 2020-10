Pommes Qualité Quebec, an association of Quebec apple producers, has added a map of all the orchards open for apple picking near Montreal and across the province on their website. You can sort by region of Quebec or postal code, as well as by 18 different varieties of apples available. There are 22 orchards within 50 km of Montreal open for apple picking — check them out here!

For more in Montreal life, please visit the Life section.