Canada, along with Tunisia and Georgia, is being added to Europe’s travel ban due to rising COVID-19 cases. Canada had been added to the European Union’s safe travel list in June along with 15 other countries — that list now features only 9 countries. Canada is not included on the U.K.’s safe travel list either.

