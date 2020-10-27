Dita Von Teese models incredible gown to encourage voting in U.S. election

American burlesque dancer, model, businesswoman and actress Dita Von Teese has just posted a photo of herself wearing an incredible dress encouraging her 2.5-million followers on Instagram to vote. The multicoloured ballgown was designed by Bree Billiter and styled by Melissa Lynn, and has the words “YOU BETTER VOTE” on the train. For more information on voting in the U.S. election, please visit USA.gov.

To read our feature interview with Dita Von Teese, please click here.

