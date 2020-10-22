A Defund the Police protest & march is happening in Montreal on Saturday

Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Park in the Plateau will be the site of a massive Montreal protest and march to defund the police (the SPVM specifically) and call for justice for the victims of police killings.

Organizers call the event “a family-friendly protest and march” and encourage people to “attend in large numbers, bring signs, placards and noise-makers.” Wearing masks and practising physical distancing is a must (and the law at the moment). The protest also marks the 11th Justice for Victims of Police Killings vigil in Montreal, almost coinciding with the National Day of Struggle for Victims of Police Killings in the U.S., which has been observed on Oct. 22 since 1996.

The Defund the Police protest and march is taking place at Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Park (Laurier and Christophe-Colomb) on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. For more details, please visit the event page.

