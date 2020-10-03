Comedians and celebs weigh in on Trump catching COVID

Within minutes of Donald Trump announcing that he’d tested positive for COVID-19 late on Thursday night, comedians and celebs started sharing jokes, a trend that continued today even as it was reported that officials are sugar-coating Trump’s condition. Ahead of the tonight’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live, it remains to be seen where, as Judd Apatow has put it, “the line is comedically” when it comes to good taste — and fair-enough commentary given Trump’s fumbling of the COVID-19 crisis and the fact that he seems to have knowingly exposed dozens of people to it after he knew he’d been exposed himself.

See a collection of Trump COVID jokes and commentary by comedians and celebs below, including Jimmy Kimmel, Noah Segan, Aguaria, Eric Idle, John Cleese, Jill Gutowitz, Jeff Ross, Wanda Sykes, Noah Garfinkle, Akilah Hughes and more:

Does anyone know why @Mike_Pence is running around in circles, throwing little pieces of Wonder bread in the air? — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 2, 2020 Jimmy Kimmel

covid out here trying to redeem itself — Noah Segan (@kidblue) October 2, 2020 Noah Segan

I just tested negative for sympathy. — Paul Myers (@pulmyears) October 2, 2020 Paul Myers

we found the one thing that makes democrats believe in god and republicans believe in science — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) October 2, 2020 Ben Rosen

I think we really need to stop the insensitivity right now, as our thoughts and prayers should be with the alleged germs that are now trapped against their will within the deteriorating carcass of that racist demon. 😞 I feel bad for those poor covids at this point 🙁 — Aquaria 🖤 (@aquariaofficial) October 2, 2020 Aquaria

Calm down… It's still Putin. https://t.co/OfmxHX2P7f — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) October 3, 2020 Duncan Jones

trump’s nurse coming to take his temperature pic.twitter.com/f4eQee1NHe — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) October 2, 2020 Jill Gutowitz

Covid is just trying to impress Jodie Foster. — Bryan Cook (@BryanCooking) October 2, 2020 Bryan Cook

trump, 2 days after mocking biden for wearing a mask but then getting his positive test pic.twitter.com/lOuJiRRlc8 — nell (@lesIiebens) October 2, 2020 nell

What’s more baller than calling in sick to work and taking a helicopter to see your drug dealer ? — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) October 3, 2020 Jeff Ross

Trump tweeted, “Love,” last night. They should’ve asked the doctor if a side effect of the drug is that it makes you human.



I’m not buying it. Not even for $750. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 3, 2020 Wanda Sykes

If ten doctors ever come outside to tell you I’m doing very well, please check on me. — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) October 3, 2020 Noah Garfinkel

Why isn’t it that team of actor doctors who think that we should fuck ghosts or whatever? https://t.co/RSqxqUqABs — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 3, 2020 Akilah Hughes

Translations..



In an abundance of caution = In a panic



The President is not receiving oxygen = The President is not receiving oxygen at the moment. Not exactly now, anyway. Not right at this moment



He has not tweeted for 16 hours = We are comparing morticians' offers — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 3, 2020 John Cleese

Is it me? I feel a lot safer with Trump in hospital. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) October 3, 2020 Eric Idle

coronavirus stand back and stand by — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 2, 2020 Mike Drucker

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.