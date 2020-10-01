During this morning’s fiscal update, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced a freeze on property taxes in 2021 for households and businesses. Plante also announced that the City was able to reduce its spending by $123-million, cutting its anticipated deficit for 2020 in half due to measures implemented since April. For the complete announcement, please click here.

“Despite the loss of income in certain sectors and the major expenses linked to the pandemic, the City of Montreal has chosen to freeze the general property tax falling under the municipal council for the year 2021 in order to help Montrealers and businesses who really need it. We are making this decision because we know that while Montreal is doing well in terms of recovery, Montrealers have suffered a lot from the current crisis and unfortunately it is not over, so we are trying to give them a break with this tax freeze.” — Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

Depuis le début de la pandémie, la @MTL_Ville est mobilisée pour aider les Montréalais•es à traverser la crise, tout en assurant une saine gestion des finances. Ce gel de taxes représente une nouvelle aide directe aux commerces déjà durement affectés par la #COVID19. #polmtl 2/2 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 1, 2020 City announces freeze on general property taxes in Montreal for 2021

