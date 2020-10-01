BREAKING: Quebec offers financial aid to businesses that closed today

In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Economic Development Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon announced that businesses forced to close due to red-zone restrictions can receive up to $15,000 in financial aid as part of the l’Aide aux entreprises en régions en alerte maximale (AERAM) program. This includes restaurants that are remaining operational for takeout and delivery.

This financial aid is meant to cover basic expenses of roughly 12,000 affected Quebec businesses including municipal taxes, school taxes, interest on mortgage fees, rent, gas, permits, licences and association fees. The province is investing between $80-million and $100-million on the AERAM program. ■

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.