“We will get through this TOGETHER!”

After revealing that that he and First Lady Melania Trump were in quarantine awaiting COVID-19 test results, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that they have both tested positive. This comes after the revelation that Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020 BREAKING: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19

