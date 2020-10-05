BREAKING: Gyms closing, team sports ban, masks in schoolyards in red zones

Additional closures and restrictions follow three straight days of over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the province.

Following three straight days of over 1,000 new COVID-19 infections in Quebec, Radio-Canada is reporting a range of new closures and restrictions for the province’s red zones: Gyms and indoor sports facilities will be closing, team sports will be banned, masks will be mandated in schoolyards for Grades 4 to 11 (they are currently only required for Grade 5 and up, and only in hallways and buses) and all in-person classes at the CEGEP and university levels will be suspended. CTV reports that as of Oct. 1, 2,141 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded across 785 educational institutions.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge will be announcing the new public health measures for red-zone schools in a press conference at 1 p.m. He will be joined by Isabelle Charest (Minister Responsible for the Status of Women), Danielle McCann (Higher Education Minister) and Richard Masse (public health strategic advisor for Quebec’s health minister). These new closures and restrictions are expected to last until at least the end of the month.

