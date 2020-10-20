Bowen Yang responds to Montreal reaction to Boujour Hi! SNL sketch

“I understand now that Peugeots are not driven in Quebec.”

Bowen Yang has posted a short Instagram video addressing the reaction to his SNL sketch, which featured a morning talk show set in Montreal called Bonjour Hi! Yang, speaking the entire time in a Québécois accent, addresses the bagels used in the sketch, which he says were actually Jerusalem bagels and not Montreal bagels, as well as the fact that Peugeots are not sold here. Check out the video, and its fake angry ending, below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bowen Yang (@fayedunaway) on Oct 19, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT Bowen Yang responds reaction from Boujour Hi! SNL sketch

