News

Bowen Yang responds to Montreal reaction to Boujour Hi! SNL sketch

by CultMTL

“I understand now that Peugeots are not driven in Quebec.”

Bowen Yang has posted a short Instagram video addressing the reaction to his SNL sketch, which featured a morning talk show set in Montreal called Bonjour Hi! Yang, speaking the entire time in a Québécois accent, addresses the bagels used in the sketch, which he says were actually Jerusalem bagels and not Montreal bagels, as well as the fact that Peugeots are not sold here. Check out the video, and its fake angry ending, below.

Bowen Yang responds reaction from Boujour Hi! SNL sketch

To watch complete episodes of Saturday Night Live, please visit the Global website.

For more coverage of new movies and TV series, visit the Film & TV section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.