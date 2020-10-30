Best Poutine in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these 10 restaurants serve the best poutine in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

View this post on Instagram Commandez pour pick-up ou livraison! Order for pickup or delivery! #UberEats #skipthedishes #doordash A post shared by Poutineville (@poutineville) on Oct 20, 2020 at 9:58am PDT The 10 restaurants that serve the best poutine in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include La Banquise, Poutineville, Patati Patata, Chez Claudette, La Belle Province, AA, Ma poule mouillée, Green Spot, Frites Alors! and Nouveau Système Beaubien

