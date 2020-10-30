best poutine montreal of mtl Ma Poule Mouillée

mapoulemouillee | Instagram. Photo by yuqii___eats

Best of MTL, Food & Drink

Best Poutine in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

by CultMTL

Montreal has spoken.

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these 10 restaurants serve the best poutine in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Poutine in Montreal

  1. La Banquise
  2. Poutineville
  3. Patati Patata
  4. Chez Claudette
  5. La Belle Province
  6. AA
  7. Ma poule mouillée
  8. Green Spot
  9. Frites Alors!
  10. Nouveau Système Beaubien
The 10 restaurants that serve the best poutine in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include La Banquise, Poutineville, Patati Patata, Chez Claudette, La Belle Province, AA, Ma poule mouillée, Green Spot, Frites Alors! and Nouveau Système Beaubien
The 10 restaurants that serve the best poutine in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include La Banquise, Poutineville, Patati Patata, Chez Claudette, La Belle Province, AA, Ma poule mouillée, Green Spot, Frites Alors! and Nouveau Système Beaubien
The 10 restaurants that serve the best poutine in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include La Banquise, Poutineville, Patati Patata, Chez Claudette, La Belle Province, AA, Ma poule mouillée, Green Spot, Frites Alors! and Nouveau Système Beaubien
The 10 restaurants that serve the best poutine in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include La Banquise, Poutineville, Patati Patata, Chez Claudette, La Belle Province, AA, Ma poule mouillée, Green Spot, Frites Alors! and Nouveau Système Beaubien
The 10 restaurants that serve the best poutine in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include La Banquise, Poutineville, Patati Patata, Chez Claudette, La Belle Province, AA, Ma poule mouillée, Green Spot, Frites Alors! and Nouveau Système Beaubien

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.

To read the 2020 Best of MTL issue, please click here.