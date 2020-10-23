Best Breakfast & Brunch Restaurants in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, here are the best restaurants for breakfast & brunch in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Breakfast & Brunch Restaurants in Montreal

The Best Breakfast & Brunch restaurants in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include Vieux Vélo, Arthurs Nosh Bar, L'Avenue, L'Oeufrier, Cosmos, Allô mon coco, Bagel Etc., Green Spot, Fabergé and Larry's

