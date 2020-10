Best Hotels in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, here are the best hotels in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Hotels in Montreal

View this post on Instagram Fave lobby in town ✌🏾 A post shared by Hotel William Gray (@hotelwilliamgray) on Sep 19, 2020 at 9:01am PDT The Best Hotels in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal, William Gray, Fairmount Queen Elizabeth, Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, W Montreal, Hotel le St-James, Hôtel Le Germain Montréal, Boxotel, Hotel 10 and Hotel Nelligan

To read the 2020 Best of MTL issue, please click here.