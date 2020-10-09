Commissioner racism discrimination

Mayor Valérie Plante

News

Anyone can apply to be Montreal’s Commissioner to Counter Racism

by CultMTL

The job will be posted next week.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Cathy Wong, the city’s executive committee member in charge of fighting racism and discrimination, announced today that the position of Commissioner to Counter Racism and Discrimination will be posted on Oct. 14, and that anyone can apply.

“We’re asking people to apply — the entire population to apply,” Plante said. “The creation of this position is a way to show how seriously we take this, that we want to make sure that Montreal is safe and inclusive.”

The move was one of three primary recommendations of the OCPM report on systemic racism that was delivered in July, the first being that Montreal recognize systemic racism, which Plante did this summer.

Plante on the creation of the Commissioner to Counter Racism and Discrimination post for the city of Montreal

For more, and to apply for the post as of Oct. 14, please visit the city of Montreal website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.