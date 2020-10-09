Anyone can apply to be Montreal’s Commissioner to Counter Racism

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Cathy Wong, the city’s executive committee member in charge of fighting racism and discrimination, announced today that the position of Commissioner to Counter Racism and Discrimination will be posted on Oct. 14, and that anyone can apply.
“We’re asking people to apply — the entire population to apply,” Plante said. “The creation of this position is a way to show how seriously we take this, that we want to make sure that Montreal is safe and inclusive.”
The move was one of three primary recommendations of the OCPM report on systemic racism that was delivered in July, the first being that Montreal recognize systemic racism, which Plante did this summer.
For more, and to apply for the post as of Oct. 14, please visit the city of Montreal website.
For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.