Anyone can apply to be Montreal’s Commissioner to Counter Racism

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Cathy Wong, the city’s executive committee member in charge of fighting racism and discrimination, announced today that the position of Commissioner to Counter Racism and Discrimination will be posted on Oct. 14, and that anyone can apply.

“We’re asking people to apply — the entire population to apply,” Plante said. “The creation of this position is a way to show how seriously we take this, that we want to make sure that Montreal is safe and inclusive.”

The move was one of three primary recommendations of the OCPM report on systemic racism that was delivered in July, the first being that Montreal recognize systemic racism, which Plante did this summer.

For the first time in its history, Montréal is creating an Office of the Commissioner for the fight against Racism and Systemic Discrimination, which will ensure that all city departments combat racism and discrimination. https://t.co/HlK1tlN5ot (1/3) @cathywongcw #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 9, 2020

The job posting for the position of Commissioner for the fight against Racism and Systemic Discrimination will be available on the @MTL_City website as of October 14, and will work with a team of professionals with varied expertise and experience. (3/3) #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 9, 2020 Plante on the creation of the Commissioner to Counter Racism and Discrimination post for the city of Montreal

For more, and to apply for the post as of Oct. 14, please visit the city of Montreal website.

