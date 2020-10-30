A Montreal protest for Mi’kmaq lobster fishers is happening this weekend

Place Émilie-Gamelin in Montreal will be the site of a large protest this Sunday in support of Mi’kmaq lobster fishers in Nova Scotia who have recently had their treaty rights threatened. Members of the local community of Kahnawake organized the event, which is also an opportunity to support other Indigenous causes:

“As many of you know there’s been tension between non-Indigenous fishermen and Indigenous fishermen on territory of the Mi’kmaq people. Over the last few weeks the situation has escalated to violence, destruction and attacks on Indigenous fishing ponds. This march is to not only stand with the Miꞌkmaq people but to also stand with the other communities who are fighting as well, such as at Six Nations, the Anishinabe at la Verendrye, as well as lands of the Wet’suwet’en and Secwépemc.” —Montreal Mi’kmaq protest organizers

Event organizers are asking the public to “Attend in large numbers! Bring signs, placards and noise-makers.” They also reminded participants that masks are mandatory and physical distancing must be respected as per public health measures.

The Mi’kmaq protest in Montreal is happening at Berri and de Maisonneuve on Sunday, Nov. 1, rally at 12 p.m., march at 1 p.m. For more details, please visit the event page.

