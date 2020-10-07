covid-19 statistics numbers recoveries active cases
900 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec; 702 new recoveries

8,273 active cases of COVID-19 exist across the province.

Santé Québec announced today that there have been 7 new deaths in Quebec due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bringing the total to 5,906. The total number of Coronavirus cases has increased today by 900 to 81,914. Santé Québec also confirmed that 67,735 of the total COVID-19 cases in Quebec are recoveries from the virus. There are still 8,273 active cases of COVID-19 across Quebec, including 409 hospitalizations and 62 people in intensive care. For a list of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Quebec, and across Canada by province and territory, please click here.

For the latest breakdown of cases across the province, please visit our Quebec update. ■

For the latest COVID-19 (Coronavirus) info and statistics on cases, deaths, recoveries and active cases for Montreal and Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

