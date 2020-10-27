university ottawa racial slurs freedom of speech
75% of Canadians support the use of racial slurs in universities

by CultMTL

“Freedom of speech.”

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, October 27, 75% of Canadians think we should protect freedom of expression at all costs in our universities (including the use of certain culturally insensitive words if used to stimulate broader discussion). 25% think we should limit freedom of expression in our universities and ban certain words/expressions that may be offensive to some (regardless of context).

In another question asked to the same respondents specifically regarding the University of Ottawa controversy, 57% of Canadians tend to support the professor over the students.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from October 23 to 25, 2020, with 1,539 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

