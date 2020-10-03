And that was before Trump was hospitalized due to COVID.

72% of Canadians would vote for Joe Biden if they could; just 14% support Trump

According to a new 338Canada/Léger poll, 72% of Canadians would vote for Joe Biden if they could vote in the U.S. presidential election. Just 14% of Canadians said they would vote for Donald Trump, and the remaining 14% were undecided. Among decided voters, Biden received even more support, 84%, while Trump received 16%.

Quebec and the Atlantic provinces showed the highest level of support for Joe Biden, at 89% and 90%, respectively. Alberta was the province with the lowest level of support for Joe Biden, at 68%. Among political parties, NDP and Liberal party voters had the highest support for Joe Biden, at 94% and 93%, respectively. Conservative party voters had the lowest level of support for Joe Biden, at 53%.

These results are from a survey conducted by Leger Marketing from September 25 to 27, 2020, with 1,514 Canadians, over the age of 18. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

