This is why we can’t have nice things.

557 public health violations were reported to Montreal police last week

The SPVM has just announced that 557 calls were made to Montreal police from Oct. 19 to 25 regarding public health measures and violations. Montreal police have also confirmed it had conducted inspections at 67 schools during the same time period.

“From October 19 to 25, the SPVM received 557 calls related to the application of the public health decree. The police delivered 105 reports or RIGs, in addition to inspecting 18 licensed establishments, 67 schools and 239 other places.”

Données #COVID19 | Du 19 au 25 octobre, le #SPVM a reçu 557 appels en lien avec l'application du décret de la Santé publique. Les policiers ont remis 105 constats ou RIG, en plus d’inspecter 18 établissements licenciés, 67 établissements scolaires et 239 lieux autres. pic.twitter.com/nOoeiYTkK0 — Police Montréal (@SPVM) October 27, 2020 Montreal police received 557 calls last week relating to public health violations

For more on Montreal public health, please visit their website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.