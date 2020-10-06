40% of Canadians have no intention of cancelling Thanksgiving plans

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, October 6, 40% of Canadians have no intention of changing their plans for Thanksgiving this year. Another 40% of respondents claimed their plans have changed, while the remaining 20% don’t celebrate Thanksgiving anyway. This comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians not to celebrate Thanksgiving together this year, in order to be able to get together to celebrate Christmas.

A higher number of Americans, 56%, have no intention of changing their plans for Thanksgiving this year.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from October 2 to 4, 2020, with 1,523 Canadians and 1,001 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

