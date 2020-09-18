WATCH: Rich Aucoin pays tribute to 22 iconic music videos with “Walls”

The new album by Halifax indie pop artist Rich Aucoin, United States, is out today, Sept. 18, and with it comes another awesome music video. “Walls,” shot with dozens of Aucoin’s friends and colleagues in February of 2019, pays tribute to classic music videos by the likes of Prince, the Beastie Boys, Nirvana, Drake, Queen, Madonna, Alanis Morisette and Run DMC/Aerosmith and, much like the latter video for “Walk This Way,” features the worlds of these videos breaking in on each other. The video opens with a face that will be very familiar to ’90s MuchMusic viewers: Rick the Temp.

Watch “Walls” here:

“Walls” by Rich Aucoin, introduced by Rick the Temp

For more about Rich Aucoin and his new album United States, please visit his website.

