In recognition of the million Canadians in the performing arts sector who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

WATCH: Montreal art spaces & venues light up red tonight for LightUpLive

It’s no secret that some of the businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic have been in the performing arts sector. LightUpLive aims to pay homage to the performers, creators, technical, logistical and management support personnel, whose work represents $100-billion to the economy in Canada. The LightUpLive initiative encourages venues in Montreal and across Canada to illuminate their facades in red on Sept. 22 to celebrate the live event community.

The broadcast of the event can be seen via YouTube. Check out a series of photos below from some of the Montreal venues participating tonight in LightUpLive.

For more on the LightUpLive initiative, please visit their website.

