WATCH: Montreal art spaces & venues light up red tonight for LightUpLive

by CultMTL

In recognition of the million Canadians in the performing arts sector who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

It’s no secret that some of the businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic have been in the performing arts sector. LightUpLive aims to pay homage to the performers, creators, technical, logistical and management support personnel, whose work represents $100-billion to the economy in Canada. The LightUpLive initiative encourages venues in Montreal and across Canada to illuminate their facades in red on Sept. 22 to celebrate the live event community.

The broadcast of the event can be seen via YouTube. Check out a series of photos below from some of the Montreal venues participating tonight in LightUpLive.

🚨Ce soir, la salle Bourgie est illuminée en rouge dans le cadre de l’événement pancanadien #EclaironsLesScenes. Le but? Mettre en lumière le milieu des arts vivants au canada et ses nombreux artistes, créateurs et personnel de soutien qui ont été touchés par la situation de pandémie depuis mars dernier. Cette journée représente un message d'espoir, de solidarité et est un rappel à tous que le milieu des arts est bien vivant et prêt à retrouver les publics dès que possible! • 🚨Tonight, Bourgie Hall is lit up in red as part of the pancanadian event #LightUpLive. The goal? To shine a light on Canada’s performing arts sector and its many artists, creators and support personnel who have been deeply affected by the global pandemic since last March. This day represents a message of hope, and solidarity, and serves as a reminder to all that the live event community is well and alive, and cannot wait to connect with audiences as soon as possible! #lightuplive #eclaironslesscenes

#LightUpLive – Aujourd’hui, le 22 septembre, la Maison symphonique de Montréal s’illumine de rouge dans le cadre du mouvement pancanadien #EclaironsLesScenes, visant à braquer les projecteurs sur le milieu de l’art vivant, particulièrement touché par la pandémie mondiale actuelle. L’OSM est fier de participer à ce geste symbolique et se tient en solidarité avec tous les créateurs, artistes et artisans, institutions culturelles, et évènementielles du Canada. Nous croyons ardemment que l’art vivant est précieux, voire essentiel et que nous avons tous besoin de nous retrouver autour d’expériences profondes et significatives, tel que l’art vivant, un art du rassemblement, le permet. Nous espérons de tout cœur que l’ensemble du milieu pourra aller à la rencontre de leurs publics afin de vivre collectivement le pouvoir de l’art. Sur la photo: Austin Howle, tuba solo de l'OSM Live Event Community – Regroupement des événements majeurs internationaux (RÉMI) — Today, September 22nd, the Maison symphonique de Montréal will be illuminated in red, joining the pan-Canadian #LightUpLive movement. It brings to light the performing arts industry, which is particularly impacted by the worldwide pandemic. The OSM is proud to be taking part in this symbolic gesture and stands in solidarity with all creators, artists and cultural and artistic institutions in Canada. We strongly believe that performing arts are valuable and essential, and that we all want to share profound and significant experiences, like cultural event can bring. We are hoping with all our heart that the whole industry will be able to meet their audience again, so we can share the power of art, together.

🔴 En cette soirée du 22 septembre, le pavillon Monument-National de l'ÉNT est illuminé de rouge afin de soutenir les travailleurs et artistes des arts de la scène. Ensemble, soutenons les artistes canadiens vivant une situation précaire et éclairons la nuit en solidarité à tous ceux qui éclairent nos scènes et font vibrer nos cœurs. 🔴 Soyons solidaires #EclaironsLesScenes (#lightuplive) ******* 🔴 In this evening of September 22, the Monument-National NTS campus is illuminated in red to support performing arts workers and artists. Together, let's support Canadian artists living in a precarious situation and let's light up the night in solidarity with all those who light up our stages and make our hearts vibrate. 🔴 Let's be in solidarity #lightuplive (#EclaironsLesScenes)

