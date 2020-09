Tom Cruise completed a crazy stunt in Norway today during the first day of filming of Mission: Impossible 7. As you can see in the video below, the shot includes Cruise riding a motorcycle off an elevated ramp on a cliff, letting go of the motorcycle and skydiving to the ground before opening his parachute to land safe and sound. Tom Cruise is known for doing his own stunts — check out some of the crazier ones here.

New video of Tom Cruise pulling off a massive stunt during the filming of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’.



