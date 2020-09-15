Expect to see more police in Old Montreal at closing time

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has expressed concern over the recent increase in gun violence in the city, especially in Old Montreal. This follows a shooting in the Old Port in the early hours of Sunday morning, wherein three police officers on bicycles and the shooter, Adam Pichette, exchanged over 30 shots, injuring one officer, the shooter and three bystanders. Shots were also fired at a residential building in Pointe-aux-Trembles on Sunday night. La Presse reported yesterday that there have been 22 incidents involving gunfire in Montreal since June 20.

“I am concerned about the recent events involving firearms in Old Montreal and Pointe-aux-Trembles. We cannot accept that acts likely to injure or kill citizens occur in our neighbourhoods. I want to reassure Montrealers: We are taking the situation very seriously. We are implementing a whole series of actions to stem the problem of violent crime. Already, an increased police presence is assured and will be, in critical places and times, such as the closing of bars in Old Montreal. Investigations will be conducted promptly and the SPVM is deployed in the field with a view to awareness and prevention.” –Valérie Plante

Je suis préoccupée par les récents événements impliquant des armes à feu dans le Vieux-Montréal et à Pointe-aux-Trembles. Nous ne pouvons accepter que des gestes susceptibles de blesser ou tuer des citoyen·nes se produisent dans nos quartiers. https://t.co/F1K9aday3U 1/3 #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 14, 2020

Déjà, une présence policière accrue est assurée et le sera, aux lieux et heures critiques, comme à la fermeture des bars dans le Vieux-Montréal. Les enquêtes seront menées rapidement et le @SPVM se déploie sur le terrain dans une optique de sensibilisation et de prévention. 3/3 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 14, 2020 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante promises increased police presence at closing time

