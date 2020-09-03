UPDATED September 2, 2020 at 11:36 p.m.: The latest Coronavirus update from the Public Health Agency of Canada has 5,738 active cases of COVID-19 across Canada. Here is a breakdown of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Canada by province and territory:
Quebec 1,467
Alberta 1,403
Ontario 1,236
British Columbia 1,138
Manitoba 454
Saskatchewan 29
Nova Scotia 6
New Brunswick 4
Newfoundland and Labrador 1
Prince Edward Island 0
Yukon 0
Northwest Territories 0
Nunavut 0
For the latest info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), including their latest update on active cases by province and territory, please click here.
