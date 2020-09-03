The latest number of active COVID-19 cases by province and territory.

UPDATE: There are 5,738 active cases of COVID-19 in Canada

UPDATED September 2, 2020 at 11:36 p.m.: The latest Coronavirus update from the Public Health Agency of Canada has 5,738 active cases of COVID-19 across Canada. Here is a breakdown of active cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Canada by province and territory:

Quebec 1,467

Alberta 1,403

Ontario 1,236

British Columbia 1,138

Manitoba 454

Saskatchewan 29

Nova Scotia 6

New Brunswick 4

Newfoundland and Labrador 1

Prince Edward Island 0

Yukon 0

Northwest Territories 0

Nunavut 0

For the latest info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), including their latest update on active cases by province and territory, please click here.

