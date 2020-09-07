Today marks the first annual International Day of Clean Air for blue skies

Environment Canada is helping spread the word about a new initiative today from the United Nations called the International Day of Clean Air for blue skies. The #CleanAirForAll program will focus on improving air quality around the world, and demonstrates how the health of the environment is also linked to human health. For more on Clean Air Blue Skies, please visit their website.

“92% of our world is exposed to polluted air causing an estimated 7 million premature deaths every year. Air pollution is an environmental risk to human health and an avoidable cause of death and disease worldwide. Not just that, it has detrimental impacts on climate, biodiversity and ecosystems, and quality of life in general. Improving our air quality will bring health, development and environmental benefits. Environmental health is in fact, inextricably linked to human health. This International Day of Clean Air for blue skies, we call upon everyone from governments and corporations to civil society and individuals to take action to reduce air pollution and bring a transformative change in our lifestyles.”

