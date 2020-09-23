1 in 10 Canadians still supports the right to protest mandatory masks.

The U.S. has twice the rate of anti-maskers as Canada does

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released September 22, 21 per cent of Canadians and 43 per cent of Americans believe that being required to wear a mask in public places violates their individual freedoms. Similarly, 12 per cent of Canadians and 31 per cent of Americans support protests against wearing masks.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from September 18 to 20, 2020, with 1,538 Canadians and 1,001 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

