Whether in darkened cinemas or streaming at home, there are plenty of new movies to watch in September.

In theatres

Despite the fact that two movies that seemed poised never to come out (The New Mutants and Tenet) have indeed come out in the last month, things have not really been solved in the cinematic realm.

Theatres have proven relatively safe (knock on wood) and somewhat attended, but studios have already made the decision to postpone most of their major releases, which leaves Tenet as an outlier in the blockbuster landscape. Consequently, the month’s biggest film is a DisneyPlus exclusive release: Niki Caro’s Mulan was moved around a couple of times on the schedule before finally being released directly to DisneyPlus, where subscribers will have to pony up an additional $34.99 to watch the film. (Is it worth it? See our review here.)

There are quite a few local titles being released this month, the most anticipated of which is Pascal Plante’s Nadia, Butterfly, which was selected as part of the Cannes line-up earlier this year. Plante’s film — about a young swimmer, played by real-life swimmer Katerine Savard, with Olympic hopes — also has the particularity of being set at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics… which were themselves cancelled by the pandemic. Fresh off its premiere at Fantasia, Elza Kephart’s Slaxx hits theatres on Sept. 11. The satirical comedy-horror film stars Romane Denis (Slut in a Good Way) and Brett Donahue (Radius). Finally, Sept. 25 sees the release of La déesse des mouches à feu, Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette’s adaptation of Geneviève Pettersen’s Saguenay-set coming-of-age novel.

La déesse des mouches à feu (The top movies to watch in theatres and at home in September)

Greenland, an apocalyptic action film that reteams Gerard Butler with his Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh, is due out on Sept. 25 after its initial release date was pushed back — presumably because people are not terribly in the mood for apocalyptic shit at the moment. Also being released after a scheduling shift is the rom-com The Broken Hearts Gallery, on Sept. 11. Rosamund Pike is Marie Curie in Radioactive, from Persepolis writer/director Marjane Satrapi. Though the film was not particularly well-received on the festival circuit, it seems to have gathered a bit of steam in the interim, just in time for its release on Sept. 18. Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira star in Unpregnant, which appears to be a comedic riff on the premise of Never Rarely Sometimes Always — in that the premise involves two teenage friends who must travel out of state to get an abortion. It premieres on Sept. 21 on HBO Max (Crave in Canada).

Streaming

Enola Holmes (The top movies to watch in theatres and at home in September)

After a pretty quiet August, Netflix is ramping up its release of originals with the newest Charlie Kaufman joint, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, a psychological horror film starring Jesse Plemons and Jessie Buckley. The following week, there’s the significantly less pedigreed The Babysitter: Killer Queen; McG returns to direct the sequel to the 2017 Netflix original The Babysitter. A killer cast (Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Mia Wasikowski, Eliza Scanlen, Sebastian Stan) anchors the Southern Gothic thriller The Devil All the Time (Sept. 16) from director Antonio Campos. Enola Holmes (Sept. 23) is based on a hit series of novels by Nancy Springer focusing on the younger sister (Millie Bobby Brown) of the ever-famous Sherlock (Henry Cavill). The Boys in the Band, an LGBTQ classic that was first adapted in 1970, is getting an update thanks to director Joe Mantello and a cast that includes Zachary Quinto and Jim Parsons — it’s out on Sept. 30. ■

Find Montreal film showtimes here.

For more coverage of new movies and TV series, visit the Film & TV section.